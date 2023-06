June 11, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

P. Sudhakar Reddy, BJP’s national co-in charge for Tamil Nadu, on Saturday inaugurated an exhibition organised by the party here in Thoraipakkam to showcase the achievements of the nine years of Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Mr. Reddy urged all the party workers and functionaries to dutifully take the achievements to the public and also expose the “misdeeds and failures” of the DMK government.

