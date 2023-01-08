ADVERTISEMENT

BJP does not consider Pongal as Hindu festival, says Alagiri

January 08, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - VELLORE

Blaming BJP for using Hindu festivals like Pongal to create divisions and violence, the TNCC president said that it was BJP that has not considered Pongal festival as Hindu festival.

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday said that it was the BJP that does not accept Pongal festival as Hindu festival.

Blaming BJP for using Hindu festivals like Pongal to create divisions and violence, the TNCC president said that it was BJP that has not considered Pongal festival as Hindu festival.

On Governor R.N. Ravi calling Tamil Nadu as Tamizhagam, Mr. Alagiri said that there was no difference between the two words. However, the word Tamil Nadu was the correct word as the country was formed as a Union of States.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“As TNCC president, I welcome the meeting between Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the former believed that only Mr. Gandhi can only lead the country at the moment,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Alagiri inaugurated sports events for children with disabilities in Vellore town and attended party functions in Gudiyatham.

EOM

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US