BJP does not consider Pongal as Hindu festival, says Alagiri

January 08, 2023 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - VELLORE

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday said that it was the BJP that does not accept Pongal festival as Hindu festival.

Blaming BJP for using Hindu festivals like Pongal to create divisions and violence, the TNCC president said that it was BJP that has not considered Pongal festival as Hindu festival.

On Governor R.N. Ravi calling Tamil Nadu as Tamizhagam, Mr. Alagiri said that there was no difference between the two words. However, the word Tamil Nadu was the correct word as the country was formed as a Union of States.

“As TNCC president, I welcome the meeting between Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as the former believed that only Mr. Gandhi can only lead the country at the moment,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Alagiri inaugurated sports events for children with disabilities in Vellore town and attended party functions in Gudiyatham.

