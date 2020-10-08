BJP-DMK tie-up possible: Pon Radhakrishnan

DMK leaders reject former Union Minister’s claim

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of State Pon. Radhakrishnan on Wednesday claimed that the party’s alliance with the AIADMK was for the Lok Sabha polls and it would take a decision on an alliance for the upcoming Assembly elections next year that could include going with “either the AIADMK or the DMK”.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the BJP’s alliance for the Assembly polls “could be with the AIADMK. Or it could be with the DMK, or we can form an alliance on our own. There is a possibility for everything”.

However, DMK treasurer T.R. Baalu told The Hindu that there was no such possibility. “The DMK’s alliance decision has to be taken only by the DMK president, M.K. Stalin, not by some Tom, Dick and Harry (sic),” he said.

Another senior leader in the DMK ruled out any alliance with the BJP. “Definitely not,” the leader shot back when asked if the party was considering any such alliance with the BJP.

DMK leaders said Mr. Radhakrishnan was possibly trying to cause confusion in the opposition ranks with such statements.