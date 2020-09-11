BJP dismisses CM’s criticism on PM Kisan scheme

CHENNAI

11 September 2020 00:18 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party has dismissed the criticism of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the Centre’s system of allowing self-registration by prospective beneficiaries of the PM Kisan scheme led to the ₹110-crore scam. T. Narayanan, BJP spokesperson, said as States were the implementing agency of the scheme, it was for them to carry out verification of details furnished by applicants.

Advertising

Advertising