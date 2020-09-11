Tamil Nadu

BJP dismisses CM’s criticism on PM Kisan scheme

The Bharatiya Janata Party has dismissed the criticism of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami that the Centre’s system of allowing self-registration by prospective beneficiaries of the PM Kisan scheme led to the ₹110-crore scam. T. Narayanan, BJP spokesperson, said as States were the implementing agency of the scheme, it was for them to carry out verification of details furnished by applicants.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2020 12:19:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/bjp-dismisses-cms-criticism-on-pm-kisan-scheme/article32576445.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story