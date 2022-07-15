BJP desperate to gain traction, says Alagiri

July 15, 2022 23:50 IST

Alagiri condemns BJP’s attempt to conduct ‘selfie with Annamalai’ event in two colleges

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri on Friday condemned the Tamil Nadu BJP for attempting to do politics by conducting a programme ‘selfie with Annamalai’ in Chikkana Government Arts College and the LRG Government Arts College for Women in Tiruppur.

Mr. Alagiri termed the move as a desperate attempt by the BJP to gain traction in Tamil Nadu but said they were being thwarted by the citizens in every such attempt.

Mr. Alagiri disapproved of Governor R.N. Ravi inviting Union Minister of State L. Murugan for the convocation of the Madurai Kamaraj University recently. “It is unacceptable that the Governor using his position as Chancellor of Universities is making controversial statements and is behaving like a ‘Nalanda politician,” he charged.