BJP demands capital punishment for accused in schoolgirl’s murder

Tamil Nadu State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president L. Murugan on Wednesday called for awarding the capital punishment to the two accused who had allegedly set ablaze a14-year-old school girl at Sirumadhurai near Villupuram on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Villupuram, he said that the incident should be condemned in the strongest terms.

“It is a most inhuman and merciless act against a girl and nobody can justify the incident. The State should emerge as forerunner in awarding [through the judiciary] the maximum punishment to the accused involved in the case,” he said. Replying to a question, he said that capital punishment was the maximum punishment in India and the police action was also going on in that direction.

Mr. Murugan lauded the steps taken by the ruling AIADMK to control the COVID-19 pandemic in the State. “The government has been doing excellent work in controlling the spread of COVID-19. But it is really disheartening to see that the DMK president M.K. Stalin is trying to get political mileage out of the crisis,” he said. This is not the time for politics, and the welfare of the people should be kept in mind. But the DMK was inclined to draw political mileage during the pandemic, he alleged. This is not acceptable, he said.