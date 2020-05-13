Tamil Nadu

BJP demands capital punishment for accused in schoolgirl’s murder

Tamil Nadu State BJP president L. Murugan termed the incident “inhuman” and demanded maximum punishment

Tamil Nadu State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president L. Murugan on Wednesday called for awarding the capital punishment to the two accused who had allegedly set ablaze a14-year-old school girl at Sirumadhurai near Villupuram on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference in Villupuram, he said that the incident should be condemned in the strongest terms.

“It is a most inhuman and merciless act against a girl and nobody can justify the incident. The State should emerge as forerunner in awarding [through the judiciary] the maximum punishment to the accused involved in the case,” he said. Replying to a question, he said that capital punishment was the maximum punishment in India and the police action was also going on in that direction.

Mr. Murugan lauded the steps taken by the ruling AIADMK to control the COVID-19 pandemic in the State. “The government has been doing excellent work in controlling the spread of COVID-19. But it is really disheartening to see that the DMK president M.K. Stalin is trying to get political mileage out of the crisis,” he said. This is not the time for politics, and the welfare of the people should be kept in mind. But the DMK was inclined to draw political mileage during the pandemic, he alleged. This is not acceptable, he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 1:21:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/bjp-demands-capital-punishment-for-accused-in-schoolgirls-murder/article31572287.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY