BJP demands apology from T.N. Transport Minister for his remarks on Lord Ram 

The Tamil Nadu Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar should apologise for his divisive and demeaning remarks over the existence of Lord Ram, said Arvind Menon, BJP’s national Incharge for Tamil Nadu, on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post, Mr. Menon said, “The DMK’s display of Hindu hatred continues unabated with Mr. Sivasankar’s audacious speech denying the existence of Prabhu Shri Ram. The irony is rich, given that the Chola dynasty that he praises, celebrated Lord Ram as their ultimate symbol and epitome of Dharma and righteousness.”

“Can the Minister deny that the Cholas built numerous temples including Ranganathaswamy Temple, Rajagopalaswamy Temple” he questioned and said 84 out of 108 Divya Desams are located in the State. Tamil Nadu deserves leaders who uphold our rich heritage, not opportunistic politicians who manipulate it for political gain, Mr. Menon said demanding an apology from Mr. Sivasankar.

Mr. Sivasankar, while speaking at the birth anniversary celebrations of King Rajendra Chola at Gangaikondacholapuram on Friday, contended that there was no archaeological evidence or historical records to prove the existence of Lord Ram.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.