BJP criticises Narayanasamy

Puducherry

24 October 2020 01:02 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said it was wrong on the part of Puducherry Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy to state that the appointment of State Election Commissioner was “illegal.”

‘Withdraw statement’

BJP Nagar district unit president R. B Ashok Babu in a statement said the court had clearly stated that the process adopted by the Lt. Governor and Centre was proper.

“It is unconstitutional on the part of Chief Minister to make such a comment,” he said. The party urged the Chief Minister to withdraw the statement.

The Congress party was afraid to conduct the elections and hence wanted to delay the civic elections, he claimed. The Supreme Court had directed the government to conduct the elections three years ago itself, he said.