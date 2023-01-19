ADVERTISEMENT

BJP constitutes a 14-member committee for byelection

January 19, 2023 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party has constituted a 14-member committee to coordinate election-related work in Erode (East) Assembly constituency, for which the byelection was announced on Wednesday.

The committee included V.C. Vedanandam, secretary, Erode (South) district unit of the party, C. Saraswathi, BJP MLA from Modakurichi constituency in Erode district, and many other district-level functionaries. Party sources said that the committee has been formed to coordinate all election related work at the constituency level.

