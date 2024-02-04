BJP conducts orientation meeting for party functionaries in Coimbatore

February 04, 2024 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and over 200 functionaries from all the Parliamentary constituencies in Tamil Nadu took part in an orientation programme the party organised in Coimbatore for its parliament constituency in-charges on Sunday.

While there were rumours that the party was having a core committee meeting as part of its election work in the State, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan told journalists that it was a training programme.

The national general secretary of the BJP B.L. Santhosh attended a meeting in Kerala on Sunday morning and since Coimbatore was located close-by and had air connectivity to New Delhi, the programme for the in-charges in Tamil Nadu was held here and he participated in it, she said.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Tiruppur was confirmed, the date is yet to be finalised. The alliances will be decided by the party in New Delhi, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

State president of BJP K. Annamalai is said to have taken part in the meeting through video conference.

Union Minister L. Murugan told reporters earlier that Mr. Santhosh visited Kerala and Tamil Nadu on Sunday. The meeting was to start preparation works for the elections and train the in-charges. The BJP was a national party and so details related to alliances will be announced by the party headquarters. It will also decide on who will contest and where.

The NIA raids have revealed that the Naam Tamizhar Katchi was working against the unity of the country, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.