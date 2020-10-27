BJP condemns police for detaining its leaders

‘Party becomes suspicious of the intentions of police’

Bharatiya Janata Party State president L. Murugan condemned Tamil Nadu police for detaining party functionaries, who wanted to protest against those who made “derogatory” comments against women, and allowing opposition parties to stage protests.

Without naming Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol. Thirumavalavan, Mr. Murugan told reporters here on Tuesday that his party had planned a State-wide protest against those who defamed women and the parties that supported them.

But the police stopped the BJP leaders and functionaries and detained them. However, the same police had given permission for the VCK to conduct protest demonstration in Chennai and allowed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M.K. Stalin to protest near Raj Bhavan, he charged.

Alleging that the BJP cadre were attacked and the women party members were detained in Madurai, he said that this made the party suspicious of the intentions of the Tamil Nadu police. “Some people are hatching conspiracy to incite communal clashes in the State to further their political interests,” Mr. Murugan claimed.

When asked why the BJP was using the images of MGR on its promotional video, Mr. Murugan said that it was only to reflect that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was following in the footsteps of MGR in helping women.