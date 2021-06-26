BJP condemns DMK’s usage of the term ‘union’ government

‘Govt. does not have powers to interfere in temple rituals’

The State unit of the BJP on Friday condemned the usage of the term ‘union’ government instead of ‘Central’ government by the DMK.

“The DMK thinks that it is demeaning the Central government by using the term when the Constitution only says, ‘India that is Bharat shall be Union of States’, and not as what [Chief Minister] Mr. Stalin keeps saying,” the party said at a meeting of its State executive committee.

“The BJP considers that while there is no crime in saying union government, there is some other intention behind the DMK’s usage of the term,” a resolution adopted at the meeting said.

The party said the government does not have any powers or rights to interfere in the day-to-day rituals of Hindu temples, selling temple land, appointing archakas or office staff.

Adopting a resolution to this effect, the party demanded that temple trustees be appointed immediately where there were none, but said this should be done based on guidelines framed by the judiciary. “Politicians should not appoint trustees,” the resolution said. The party demanded the removal of encroachments on temple lands and insisted that funds received from the use of such land must be used only for the temple’s expenses.

It also demanded that sexual harassment cases in minority-run educational institutions too be investigated and accused “anti-Hindu political leaders” of attacking Hindus-run educational institutions specifically on these charges and making a debate everyday out of it. The party however demanded harshest of punishments to those found guilty.

The party unit congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for effectively tackling Covid-19 in the country.

The meeting also congratulated all its workers for the success of the party’s candidates in the Assembly elections and ensuring that four of its candidates became MLAs. The party said the DMK engaged in false propaganda and false promises and fooled the people to come back to power after 10 years. The meeting also condemned the DMK government for not fulfilling its poll promises.

The meeting was attended by Union Minister of State V.K. Singh, national general secretary in-charge for Tamil Nadu C.T. Ravi, national co-incharge Sudhakar Reddy, State president L. Murugan and all State executive committee members.