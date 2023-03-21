ADVERTISEMENT

BJP co-incharge for T.N. says alliance with AIADMK is intact

March 21, 2023 12:36 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - CHENNAI

The AIADMK leadership in Tamil Nadu has been appreciative of PM Narendra Modi’s performance, says Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy

The Hindu Bureau

Any decision on the alliance will be taken only by the party’s national leadership ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, says Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy. | Photo Credit: File photo

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national co-incharge for Tamil Nadu Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Monday said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which the AIADMK is a part of, was intact in Tamil Nadu.

Strengthen committees

After attending a party meeting in Tiruvannamalai district on strengthening booth-level committees, he told The Hindu that the alliance was intact at present, and any further decision on the alliance would be taken only by the party’s national leadership ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said the AIADMK leadership in Tamil Nadu was appreciative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and work.

His statement came against the backdrop of the recent controversy surrounding BJP State president K. Annamalai expressing his view that he was not in favour of continuing the alliance with the AIADMK.

On the State president’s statements, Mr. Reddy said, he viewed it in the spirit of Mr. Annamalai’s commitment towards strengthening the party.

“All of us in the BJP want that. That is why I am attending this meeting today in Tiruvannamalai,” he said

