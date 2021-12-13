BJP chief meets Governor

CHENNAI

13 December 2021 01:33 IST

BJP State president K. Annamalai on Sunday met Governor R.N. Ravi and submitted a memorandum which stated that the DMK Government had filed illegal police cases against 22 of the party’s IT wing members and arrested “nationalist social media voices” in the State on flimsy grounds.

Mr. Annamalai was accompanied by party State general secretary Karu. Nagarajan, BJP MLA C.K. Saraswathi, State secretary ‘Dolphin’ Sridhar, and other leaders like ‘Karate’ R. Thiagarajan and Ku. Ka. Selvam.

‘Anti-national’ posts

They also submitted a list of more than 300 social media posts by supporters of the DMK and likes made by DMK leaders on ‘anti-national’ posts.

Mr. Nagarajan later told reporters that they had requested the Governor to protect democratic principles and the freedom of expression in the State.