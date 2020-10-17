BJP-centric politics beginning in Tamil Nadu, says C.T. Ravi

CHENNAI

BJP-centric politics is beginning in Tamil Nadu and it will be successful in the Assembly election, and the party is focused on long-term results in the State, C.T. Ravi, its newly appointed national general secretary, said on Friday.

He said the BJP was strengthening its base in all 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

“BJP-centric politics is starting in Tamil Nadu. It will be successful in the elections. We are not only for contesting elections for short-term goals, but our agenda is long-term, strengthening of our party in Tamil Nadu...,” he said before a meeting with the party’s high-level committee.

Mr. Ravi said the DMK and its allies were accusing the BJP of being anti-reservation but the charge was not true. “We are for it. We gave the constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes and submitted an affidavit in favour of reservation in promotion. How can they call us anti-reservation?” he asked.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi valued the people of Tamil Nadu, its language and culture.

“For the first time in history, a humble woman from Tamil Nadu has become the first full-time Defence Minister, and Finance Minister [Nirmala Sitharaman]. A Tamil woman has become the Governor of Telangana [Tamilisai Soundararajan]. Are these [appointments] anti-Tamil?” he asked.