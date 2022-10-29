BJP makes a U-turn on its bandh call in Coimbatore

BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief K. Annamalai addresses the media in Chennai on October 29, 2022. | Photo Credit: B. Velankanni Raj

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that the proposed bandh in Coimbatore scheduled for October 31, has been temporarily withdrawn.

The announcement comes in the wake of BJP State president K. Annamalai informing the Madras High Court that he had not called for any bandh in Coimbatore.

Balaji Uthamaramasamy, Ubran District Unit President of the BJP, in a statement, said that close on the heels of the car blast that took place on October 23, it was resolved to call for a bandh on October 31.

Meanwhile, the State President of the BJP K. Annamalai had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to order a probe into the car blast by the National Investigation Agency and had offered some legal counselling to the Government. The NIA has now begun an investigation.

A section of trade and industry representatives had approached Mr. Annamalai stating that taking the present economic situation under consideration, they would like for the proposed bandh to be reconsidered. Mr. Annamalai had spoken to the District President of the BJP, National Executive Committee Member C.P. Radhakrishnan, Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan and Treasurer S.R. Sekhar and, accepting the instructions from the State President, the District Unit of the BJP has taken a decision to temporarily defer the proposed bandh, the statement said.

Mr. Annamalai in a tweet had said that he, along with BJP leaders, would worship at the Kottai Easwaran temple [the blast took place nearby] on October 31 in a gesture of thanksgiving for Coimbatore having been saved. i