BJP cadre try to take out yatra, arrested again

State unit president among those held

BJP State unit president L. Murugan and party cadre were arrested, again, on Sunday, for trying to take out the party’s ‘Vetrivel Yatra’ in Tiruvottiyur.

Speaking outside the Vadivudaiamman temple in Tiruvottriyur, Mr. Murugan slammed the DMK and accused the party of separating Sangam literature and its references to spirituality. “Thirukkural begins with a reference to God. All of our Sangam literature has references to Gods and spirituality. They have hidden everything. Thiruvalluvar used to wear saffron, they covered him in white,” he said.

Earlier, former BJP State unit president L. Ganesan said both Mr. Murugan and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had the names of Lord Murugan. “But we don’t know why Mr. Palaniswami is putting hurdles in front of Mr. Murugan,” he said.

On Friday, Mr. Murugan and other BJP leaders were arrested and let off.

The party plans to hold the yatra again, in Chengalpattu on Monday.