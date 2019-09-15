BJP attempting to homogenise India: VCK

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan charged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with attempting to homogenise India by resorting to the ‘one India, one culture’ rhetoric.

“If this continues, the BJP will claim that no religion apart from Hinduism or no language apart from Hindi exists in the country,” he said here on Saturday.

The BJP was attempting to impose the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Sangh Parivar, he said.

“Leaders like Amit Shah are telling that it is necessary for a country to have one language to have international appeal and are doing as they wished. The situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under lockdown for 40 days is an example of their disregard for the Opposition. This has been their goal,” he charged.

By making major amendments to the National Education Policy, the BJP was furthering its agenda.

Board exams

“Board exams for students in Class 5 will only increase the number of dropouts. Instead of opposing such policy moves, the Tamil Nadu government is agreeing to every decision of the Centre,” he said.

Commenting on the death of 22-year-old R. Subasri in Chennai, Mr. Thirumavalavan said a new law must be brought to determine the size and placement of advertisements hoardings and flex boards in Tamil Nadu.

Police blamed

“The police permit erection of unauthorised flex boards by the ruling party despite the Madras High Court coming heavily on politicians, but remove those erected by the Opposition parties. A law regarding the kind of advertisements, the size of the banners and the position should be brought to ensure that such fatal incidents do not take place,” Mr. Thirumavalavan said.