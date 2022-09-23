BJP attacking those who have protection under the Constitution: Alagiri

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP government at the Centre is oppressing opposing political parties in the country in a manner never seen in independent India, and those who have to be protected under the Indian Constitution are being relentlessly attacked, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said on Thursday.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the Constitution was the only protection for Indian citizens, and the basic rights of the people were guaranteed to the citizens through it.

Mr. Alagiri claimed the BJP government was attacking Dalits, minorities and backward classes who have been granted protection under the Constitution. He alleged that many were losing their lives in Uttar Pradesh due to the government’s oppression, and cited the example of the Hathras gang rape, saying justice was not delivered in the case. “As per NCRB data, out of 45,852 crimes against Dalits, 25% was in Uttar Pradesh. It is shocking that as of December 31, 2019, 65% of those languishing in prisons are Dalits and members of backward classes. Their basic rights are being stifled,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said the TNCC’s SC,ST, Backward Classes wings, Rajiv Gandhi Pachayat Raj Sangathan, Minorities wing, Farmers wing, Fishermen’s wing and unaffiliated Labour wing will be undertaking a 75 km padayatra for three days from September 25, demanding that the Constitutional rights of such citizens are protected. The padayatra will begin at Satyamurthi Bhavan and will culminate at Sriperumbudur.

Senior leaders of the Congress like P. Chidambaram, Digvijaya Singh, Salman Khurshid, Jairam Ramesh, K. Raju, Dinesh Gundu Rao and Sirivella Prasad will take part in the launch of the rally, Mr. Alagiri said.