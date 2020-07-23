BJP asks why Stalin has not condemned Karuppar Kootam

BJP Tamil Nadu president L. Murugan on Thursday questioned why DMK president M.K. Stalin had not condemned ‘Karuppar Kootam’, the YouTube channel accused of denigrating Kanda Shasti Kavasam and Lord Muruga.

“Does Mr. Stalin have any links with Karuppar Kootam? He should explain to the people. Why has he not yet condemned the denigration of Lord Muruga by the group? The Hindu community will not pardon him,” Mr. Murugan charged.

Addressing a press conference after members from various parties joined the BJP, Mr. Murugan asked whether Mr. Stalin will not speak up if something happens against Hindus. When asked about DMK organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi’s stand that his condemnation on the incident was Mr. Stalin’s condemnation, Mr. Murugan asked, “Why is Stalin not commenting? Who is stopping him from speaking up?”

He claimed Mr. Stalin, who was a former Deputy Chief Minister, did not know anything about communal reservations. “He doesn’t even know that the reservation percentage changes from State to State based on population. For TN, the SC/ST reservation must be 20%. I am asking him -- the DMK was in power in Tamil Nadu. What were they doing about this?,” he asked. Mr. Murugan felt the DMK does not have any right to talk about social justice.