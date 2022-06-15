BJP appropriating Ambedkar to keep Dalits within Hindu fold and stop conversions: Thirumavalavan

June 15, 2022 22:24 IST

Indian Constitution the only instrument that stops the ruling dispensation, he says

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan on Wednesday said the BJP was appropriating B.R. Ambedkar to ensure that Dalits and Adivasis remain within the Hindu fold and prevent conversions to Christianity and Islam.

Speaking at a ‘Round Table Conference: A public hearing on atrocities against Dalits and Adivasis’ event, organised by Social Awareness Society for Youth in Chennai, Mr. Thirumavalavan said, “Both Periyar and Ambedkar travelled in a straight line. Ambedkar identified that Brahminism and Capitalism must be demolished to bring equality.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added, “There are two reasons why they are able to appropriate Ambedkar. They [BJP and RSS] want to make sure that the Dalits and Adivasi people, who have embraced Ambedkar, should be kept inside the Hindu fold. Dalits and Adivasis should continue to live as Hindus to maintain Hindu majority. “

Mr. Thirumavalavan said Indian Constitution should not only be implemented in letter and spirit but also be defended and safeguarded in the present scenario, as it was the only instrument that prevents the present ruling dispensation, which wants to destroy secularism and implement Manusmriti.

Former Chief Justice of India K.G. Balakrishnan said there were multiple reasons why the percentage of conviction was very low in Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. “Many cases are filed under this law but it is not fruitful. There are many reasons– there is investigation, witnesses, a trial and a judge, who is dealing with all these things. So, we should give attention to how this act can be effectively implemented so that social injustice can be prevented,” he said.

“We should make an endeavour to make the system more effective. Some of the cases have special courts and investigations should be investigated by senior officers. These must be ensured and the changes should reinforce the provisions of the SC/ST act. Now, the cases are filed but the percentage of convictions is very low,” he added.