BJP announces changes in its list of office-bearers

M. Muruganandam, Professor Ramu Srinivasan are now general secretaries

BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday announced the list of office-bearers for the Tamil Nadu unit.

While a number of leaders have been retained in their posts, Nainar Nagendran, who was one of the vice-presidents, has been named as the BJP Legislature Party leader, a post he already holds.

M. Muruganandam and Professor Ramu Srinivasan, who were the vice-presidents, are now general secretaries.

K.P. Ramalingam, (former DMK), Narayanan Thirupathi, A.G. Sampath, former AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa and R.C. Paul Kanagaraj have been named as vice-presidents.

Vinoj P. Selvam, who was the Tamil Nadu Yuva Morcha president, has been elevated as one of the State secretaries. Former Chennai Deputy Mayor and former Congress leader Karate Thiagarajan has also been named as one of the secretaries.