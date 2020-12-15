Tamil Nadu

BJP announces 10-member election manifesto panel

Tamil Nadu BJP president L.Murugan announced a 10-member panel to prepare the party’s election manifesto for the assembly election.

The party’s former national secretary H. Raja, State vice-presidents K.Annamalai, V.P. Duraiswamy, professor P. Kanagasabapathi will be part of the panel, according to a statement. The panel also includes Sasikala Pushpa, national general council member, Raama Sreenivasan, State general secretary among others.

Mr. Murugan also named Surya Narayanan and G. Babu as State secretaries for its government relations wing and also named office-bearers for its fishermen cell.

