BJP alliance will win all 40 seats in T.N. and Puducherry in Lok Sabha elections: Union Minister of State L. Murugan

Mr. Murugan told reporters in Namakkal that the I.N.D.I.A. bloc was a “confused alliance”; he claimed the people of T.N. were now supporting the BJP

January 29, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Namakkal

M. Sabari
Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L. Murugan

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L. Murugan | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

The BJP alliance will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L. Murugan, claimed in Namakkal on Sunday, January 28.

Mr. Murugan told reporters that the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc was a “confused alliance”. Before the announcement of the Parliamentary election dates, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced they would contest alone. Now, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had also switched alliances. In Kerala, the CPI (M) and the Congress cannot not contest in the same alliance. In Tamil Nadu, some parties in the I.N.D.I.A. bloc are trying to quit, he claimed.

Stating the BJP was the largest political party in the world, he said most States in the country are ruled by the BJP or its alliance. In the Parliament, the BJP has a majority. In Tamil Nadu, there are four MLAs of the BJP, and “the people of the State are now supporting the BJP”. In Puducherry, the BJP has a Rajya Sabha member. So in the upcoming Parliamentary polls, the BJP alliance will win all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, he said. Likewise, at the national level, the BJP will win 400 seats, and Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister for the third time, he said.

