‘BJP-AIADMK trying to gain mileage out of Modi-Xi meet’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Friday alleged that the BJP and AIADMK were trying to gain political mileage out of the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping and reminded that there were a number of issues to be resolved between the two countries.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri welcomed the meeting between the two leaders and said that having Mamallapuram as the venue was very fitting.

But a number of issues between the two countries were still to be resolved, he said.

“Even today, China is acting against India’s interests in a number of issues. Nobody can deny that there are Chinese transgressions in Arunachal Pradesh and Doklam. In Sri Lanka, the Chinese influence is affecting India’s interests and China’s investments in the island nation are increasing,” he said.

“China is claiming that 90,000 sq. km in Arunachal Pradesh belongs to it and India claims 38,000 sq.km in the Aksai Chin region. These issues are long standing and have to be resolved. But the BJP-AIADMK combine is trying to gain political mileage out of this summit. They have to act beyond politics on these issues,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri also said China is supporting Pakistan with regard to the Kashmir issue and has even raised the issue on the international stage.