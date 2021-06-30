‘BJP, AIADMK must make stand on NEET clear’

CHENNAI

30 June 2021 00:01 IST

BJP has double standards: Minister

The BJP and its ally, the AIADMK, should make their stand on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) clear, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma. Subramanian said on Tuesday.

The Minister said that while the BJP’s general secretary, Karu. Nagarajan, had filed a petition against the constitution of a committee, headed by Justice A.K. Rajan, to study the impact of NEET on medical admissions in the State, former Chief Minister and Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami was issuing statements twice every week, seeking clarity on whether the exam would be conducted.

Mr. Subramanian said during the recent Assembly session, BJP floor leader Nainar Nagendran had said the party would support the government if it sought exemption from NEET within the legal framework.

Advertising

Advertising

“In contradiction, the BJP’s general secretary has moved the court against the Justice A.K. Rajan committee. This shows the double standards of the party,” the Minister said, adding that this showed how much the BJP cared for the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK, the Minister said, should take a clear stand, as its ally BJP had gone to court against the committee. “The former Chief Minister is issuing statements twice every week seeking clarity on NEET. How is he going to face the BJP’s pro-NEET actions?” he asked.

Noting that NEET continued to impact rural and poor students, he said coaching classes were out of reach for many. “Poor students cannot afford NEET coaching. Only coaching centres are benefitting from this,” he said.

He accused the BJP of acting against the welfare of the students of Tamil Nadu. He said the State government would file an affidavit in response to the petition on the specified date. “Legal experts will look into it and file an affidavit, putting forth the need for constituting the committee,” he said.

The State government had constituted the panel to study the impact of NEET. So far, the committee has received responses from 86,342 people.