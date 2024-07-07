ADVERTISEMENT

BJP acted worse than the colonial rulers in enacting criminal laws: Chidambaram

Published - July 07, 2024 05:11 am IST - Chennai

Addressing a fast organised by the DMK’s legal wing against the new laws, the senior Congress leader said the government made a mistake by not referring the laws to the Law Commission to get its opinion

B. Kolappan

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram with DMK leaders at a fast in Chennai on July 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on July 6 said that the BJP government “acted worse than the British colonial rulers in enacting the three new criminal laws.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a fast organised by the DMK’s legal wing against the new laws, the senior Congress leader said the government made a mistake by not referring the laws to the Law Commission to get its opinion. “Since the Opposition boycotted the session, the BJP government passed the three laws with the support of the ruling party members,” he said, demanding that the laws be suspended and sent to the Law Commission.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar slams P. Chidambaram’s criticism of new criminal laws

DMK general secretary and Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said the names of the laws were changed owing to the “BJP government’s agenda to introduce Hindi in all the courts”. Former DMK Minister A. Raja said it was the DMK that safeguarded Indian democracy and sovereignty. “If the BJP government keeps making mistakes, these three laws may pave the way for its removal from power,” he added.

DMK’s legal wing leader N.R. Elango; MPs P. Wilson, Dayanidhi Maran and Tiruchi N. Siva; and organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi, among others, participated

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US