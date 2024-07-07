GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP acted worse than the colonial rulers in enacting criminal laws: Chidambaram

Addressing a fast organised by the DMK’s legal wing against the new laws, the senior Congress leader said the government made a mistake by not referring the laws to the Law Commission to get its opinion

Published - July 07, 2024 05:11 am IST - Chennai

B. Kolappan
Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram with DMK leaders at a fast in Chennai on July 6, 2024.

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram with DMK leaders at a fast in Chennai on July 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram on July 6 said that the BJP government “acted worse than the British colonial rulers in enacting the three new criminal laws.”

Addressing a fast organised by the DMK’s legal wing against the new laws, the senior Congress leader said the government made a mistake by not referring the laws to the Law Commission to get its opinion. “Since the Opposition boycotted the session, the BJP government passed the three laws with the support of the ruling party members,” he said, demanding that the laws be suspended and sent to the Law Commission.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar slams P. Chidambaram’s criticism of new criminal laws

DMK general secretary and Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan said the names of the laws were changed owing to the “BJP government’s agenda to introduce Hindi in all the courts”. Former DMK Minister A. Raja said it was the DMK that safeguarded Indian democracy and sovereignty. “If the BJP government keeps making mistakes, these three laws may pave the way for its removal from power,” he added.

DMK’s legal wing leader N.R. Elango; MPs P. Wilson, Dayanidhi Maran and Tiruchi N. Siva; and organisation secretary R.S. Bharathi, among others, participated

