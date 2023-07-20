HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bitten by snake, tribal man carried on foot to Anaicut hospital in Vellore, dies on the way

It was alleged that the victim died before the villagers reached Alleri where the round-the-clock ambulance service and a village health nurse were available

July 20, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
 A 35-year-old C. Sankar who died on way to hospital.

 A 35-year-old C. Sankar who died on way to hospital. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 35-year-old tribal man, who was carried on foot from Attukarandurai tribal hamlet in Alleri hillock in Vellore district to a hospital 17 km away after he was bitten by a snake, died on the way early Thursday.

The police said around 12.30 a.m on Thursday, C. Sankar, a labourer, was sleeping in front of his tin roof house. His wife and two daughters, who were sleeping inside the house, woke up startled when Sankar raised an alarm. They saw a snake around the right hand of Sankar. Immediately, one of his daughters hit it with a wooden log. The snake fell and slithered away to the thick bushes.

Tribal people who are grieving over the death of C. Sankar.

Tribal people who are grieving over the death of C. Sankar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

  Along with a few men, the family members carried Sankar in a cloth sling from the hamlet to Alleri, which forms part of Peechamanthai village in Jawadhu Hills, on foot. However, it was alleged that he died before they reached Alleri village where the round-the-clock ambulance service and a village health nurse were available. “Neither the ambulance driver nor the nurse was informed about the snake bite. Residents were given the phone numbers of them for emergencies. Precious time was lost by carrying him on foot,” K. Banumathi, Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), Vellore, told The Hindu.

The sorrowing family of Sankar

The sorrowing family of Sankar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Based on the alert, the police and health officials from Anaicut Taluk Hospital went to the hamlet on Thursday morning and brought the body to the Government Medical College in Vellore for post-mortem. A case has been registered by Anaicut police.

Thursday’s incident comes nearly two months after a 18-month-old baby girl in Athimarathurkollai, a neighbouring hamlet in Alleri hillock, died on the way to hospital in Anaicut on May 28 when her parents took her on foot as the area had no road.

The snake which had bitten Sankar

The snake which had bitten Sankar | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following that incident, Collector P. Kumaravel Pandian met the family members and launched an ambulance service between Alleri hillock and government hospital in Anaicut on June 6. The district administration also awaits a nod from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) to acquire a portion of RF land to lay a 5.25 km bitumen stretch at a cost of  ₹5 crore under Chief Minister Rural Roads Improvement Scheme.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.