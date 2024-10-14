ADVERTISEMENT

BIS organises World Standards Day programme in Chennai

Published - October 14, 2024 07:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, organised World Standards Day programme in the city on Monday wherein various BIS stakeholders, experts and government officials participated.

According to a press release, J.Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department said efforts were being taken to bring all fair price shops under Quality Management System 9001: 2015.

Appreciating the BIS efforts in consumer safety, he noted that consumers must look for quality not just in gold jewellery but also in other products. Indumathi M.Nambi, professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras and Praveen Khanna, Deputy Director General, Southern Regional Office, BIS were among others who spoke at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US