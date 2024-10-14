BIS organises World Standards Day programme in Chennai

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai, organised World Standards Day programme in the city on Monday wherein various BIS stakeholders, experts and government officials participated.

According to a press release, J.Radhakrishnan, Additional Chief Secretary, Food, Cooperation and Consumer Protection Department said efforts were being taken to bring all fair price shops under Quality Management System 9001: 2015.

Appreciating the BIS efforts in consumer safety, he noted that consumers must look for quality not just in gold jewellery but also in other products. Indumathi M.Nambi, professor, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Madras and Praveen Khanna, Deputy Director General, Southern Regional Office, BIS were among others who spoke at the event.