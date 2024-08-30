BIS organises training session for schoolteachers on quality standards in Vellore

A two-day residential training programme on “Learning Science via Standards” for school science teachers was organised by the Chennai wing of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in Vellore town on Thursday. According to a press release, the initiative aims to promote scientific knowledge and understanding among students through the concepts of quality and standards. Training will be imparted to school teachers through brief presentations on overview on BIS activities covering standardization, certification schemes, testing, training and standards promotion activities. Participants will also be familiarized with features of BIS website, e-BIS, Care App and Manak Rath – the online exchange forum for accessing and using the information related to quality, standards, detailed presentations on the scientific laws and principles with examples from products of day to- day life and their relationship with quality and standards. The various training sessions will be handled by B.J. Gowththam, Joint Director, BIS (Chennai) and A. Baskar, resource person, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.