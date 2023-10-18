BIS organises awareness programme for footwear manufacturers in Vellore

October 18, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VELLORE

The Chennai branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised an awareness programme on its various schemes to footwear and footwear component manufacturers in Vellore.

According to a press release, around 50 related manufacturers, laboratory personnel from Vellore and nearby districts participated in the programme where they were briefed about the different footwear, its components, products with the pertinent Indian Standard (IS) specifications brought under mandatory certification.

They were also informed about Quality Control Orders issued for footwear products, covering 27 of its products and components, product manuals and cluster based testing facility guidelines, the release said.

