HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BIS organises awareness programme for footwear manufacturers in Vellore

October 18, 2023 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Around 50 related manufacturers, laboratory personnel from Vellore and nearby districts participated in the programme.

Around 50 related manufacturers, laboratory personnel from Vellore and nearby districts participated in the programme. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Chennai branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised an awareness programme on its various schemes to footwear and footwear component manufacturers in Vellore.

According to a press release, around 50 related manufacturers, laboratory personnel from Vellore and nearby districts participated in the programme where they were briefed about the different footwear, its components, products with the pertinent Indian Standard (IS) specifications brought under mandatory certification.

They were also informed about Quality Control Orders issued for footwear products, covering 27 of its products and components, product manuals and cluster based testing facility guidelines, the release said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.