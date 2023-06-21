BIS holds awareness programme on hallmarking of jewellery in Ranipet

June 21, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - RANIPET

The Chennai branch of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has organised a sensitisation-cum- awareness programme on product certification (ISI mark), management systems certification, hallmarking of gold, silver jewellery and artefacts and laboratory services at the Collectorate in Ranipet.

According to a press release, Ranipet Collector S. Valarmathi inaugurated the day-long programme that was aimed at consumer protection. The objective of the programme, various activities and latest initiatives of BIS were explained by G. Bhavani, Director & Head, BIS (Chennai), to government officials in the district. Mr. Dhinesh Rajagopalan, Deputy Director, BIS, was also present at the event, the release said.