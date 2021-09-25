BIS grants licence to manufacture protective clothing for firefighters

Bureau of Indian Standards, Chennai branch office-I, awarded the first licence to manufacture protective clothing for firefighters at an event in the city on Friday.

BIS recently formulated an Indian Standard for the protective clothing for firefighters as per IS 16890: 2018. The products manufactured adhering to the prescribed standard would safeguard firefighters with its quality and durability. Sudhir Takker, director, System 5S Pvt. Ltd., was granted the first licence for the product.

U.S.P. Yadav, BIS deputy director general (south); G. Bhavani, head, BIS, Chennai Branch Office-I and S. Vijaya Sekar, additional director (operation and training), Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services, participated in the event, said a press release.