Chennai

20 March 2021 01:33 IST

The Bureau of Indian Standards, southern regional office, conducted a consumer awareness programme for women self help groups and members of non-governmental organisations at Singaperumalkoil, Chengalpattu, on Thursday. G. Bhavani, Scientist-E, BIS, spoke on how to identify fake ISI mark and the role of SHGs in consumer protection.

