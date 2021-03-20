The Bureau of Indian Standards, southern regional office, conducted a consumer awareness programme for women self help groups and members of non-governmental organisations at Singaperumalkoil, Chengalpattu, on Thursday. G. Bhavani, Scientist-E, BIS, spoke on how to identify fake ISI mark and the role of SHGs in consumer protection.
BIS conducts awareness programme for SHGs
Special Correspondent
Chennai ,
March 20, 2021 01:33 IST
Special Correspondent
Chennai ,
March 20, 2021 01:33 IST
