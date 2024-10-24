GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BIS Chennai organises World Standards Day 2024 in Vellore

Published - October 24, 2024 12:08 am IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Chennai branch of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised 'the World Standards Day 2024' in Vellore on Wednesday.

The Chennai branch of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) organised ‘the World Standards Day 2024’ in Vellore on Wednesday.

:

The Chennai branch of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has organised the ‘World Standards Day 2024’ with industry experts, government officials and other BIS stakeholders in Vellore.

According to a press release, the theme of World Standards Day, which falls on October 14 every year, was “A Shared Vision for a Better World: Standards for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” this year.

D. Jeevanandam, Joint Director, spoke on the importance of standardisation.

He also informed the audience about the various sustainable development goals (SDGs) and explained how standards are contributing to attain the goals.

He further said the earth’s mean temperature was on the rise due to emission of gases and depletion of natural resources globally. It is important to achieve the SDGs for peaceful coexistence of all species, he added.

M. Kannan, General Manager, Environment Health and Safety, Sundaram-Clayton Limited; Arvind Ranganathan, Manager, India Emissions Regulatory Affairs and Compliance, Caterpillar India, were present on the occasion.

Published - October 24, 2024 12:08 am IST

