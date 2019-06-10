Biriyani shop gutted, no casualty

A fire broke out in a biriyani shop located inside the old Vellore bus stand on Sunday.

However, there was no casualty.

Its owner Deivasigamani and three workers were in the shop, which was located on the first floor of the shopping complex, when the fire broke out.

A water tender put out the blaze in about 45 minutes but the shop was completely gutted.

Initial reports suggest that fire broke out in the kitchen and spread to the hall following leakage from a gas cylinder.

The asbestos roof was completely destroyed and furniture suffered extensive damage.

The Vellore North police have registered a case and are investigating.