Bird flu in Kerala: T.N. ramps up surveillance

CHENNAI

04 January 2022 23:28 IST

Vehicles entering the State from Kerala are being disinfected

In view of the Union Government notifying an outbreak of Avian influenza among ducks in Alappuzha district of Kerala last month, authorities in Tamil Nadu have increased surveillance in six border districts. It also announced helplines -- 044-24339097/ 9445032504.

An official release from the State Government said authorities were taking preventive measures, coordinating with Collectors of The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts .

A total of 26 temporary inter-State border check posts were set up in these districts, where teams prevent the entry of vehicles or trucks carrying live chicken, ducks, turkeys, quails, and eggs, poultry feed, and poultry manure from Kerala.

Advertising

Advertising

Such vehicles were being sent back, the official release said.

Strict monitoring

All other vehicles from Kerala that are entering Tamil Nadu through the check posts were being disinfected. Poultry farms were being strictly monitored and sale of chicks or poultry originating from Kerala was being prevented, the release said.

A total of 1,061 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), each comprising one veterinary assistant surgeon, one livestock inspector, two animal husbandry assistants and one sanitary worker, have been formed and kept on alert in all districts.

A committee comprising Public Health Department, Southern Railway, Environment and Forest Department, National Egg Coordinating Committee, Poultry Farmers Association and Broiler Coordination Committee, in coordination with the Collectors would undertake the required measures to prevent the spread of the flu from Kerala.