Bird census in Kazhuveli and Oussudu sanctuaries on Jan 28 and 29

25 January 2022 13:43 IST

17,565 birds belonging to 47 species were spotted during the pre-bird census earlier this month

The Villupuram Forest Department will conduct the synchronised two-day annual bird census at the Kazhuveli bird sanctuary and adjoining areas in the Yedayanthittu estuary and Oussudu bird sanctuary in Villupuram district, on January 28 and 29.

The annual census will be done by the Forest Department with the coordination of the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and technical support from the Universal Eco Foundation and Indigenous Biodiversity Foundation (IBF), a non-profit organization.

According to District Forest Officer Sumesh Soman, a 50-member team of volunteers from colleges in Mayiladuthurai and Tiruchi districts and students from Pondicherry University will carry out the census from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on January 28 and 29.

“The participants will be divided into groups and will undertake the census simultaneously in Kazhuveli sanctuary, Yedayanthittu estuary and Oussudu bird sanctuary. We have planned 12 transect lines including eight in Kazhuveli and two each in Edayanthittu and Oussudu,” he said.

Representatives of institutions like Federal Bank, too, will be joining in as volunteers. Each group will consist of at least one subject expert, and the data will be recorded in a scientific manner.

The census will also be covering important bird areas adjoining the sanctuaries and will be conducted in accordance with international norms. The data will be compiled in two days, said a Forest Department official.

Mr. Soman said that about 17,565 birds belonging to 47 species were spotted in Kazhuveli during the pre-bird census conducted by a team led by Dr. S. Balachandran, Scientist, Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) on January 14 and 15.

The highest number was that of the Ruff (10,000), followed by Blue-tailed Godwits and Sand Plovers during the pre-bird census.

Last year, more than 25,000 birds belonging to 57 species were spotted in the sanctuary.

The second phase of the bird census will cover inland water birds while the third phase will cover terrestrial birds. The dates for this will be finalised soon, the official said.