Biometric verification in ration shops to resume from July 1

CHENNAI

30 June 2021 15:56 IST

The system of verifying the biometrics of the customers while giving ration entitlements at ration shops would resume from July 1, an official release said on Wednesday.

Authorities would also commence accepting applications for new ration cards. The system was suspended briefly to facilitate the speedy disbursement of COVID-19 relief kit and cash assistance to beneficiaries.

Advertising

Advertising