‘Biometric authentication not needed for Pongal gift’

Family cardholders can receive the Pongal gift, which includes a hamper and ₹2,500 in cash, without biometric authentication, Food Minister R. Kamaraj said in Tiruvarur on Saturday.
Old system
Handing over bank loan sanction letters to women self-help groups from Panangudi, Aanaikuppam, Srivanchiyam and Vazhkkai hamlets in Nannilam taluk, Mr. Kamaraj said the Pongal gift would be distributed in the old system. Tokens would be distributed to eligible cardholders till December 30 and they could receive the Pongal gifts by submitting the tokens at the ration shops from January 4. Those who had converted their sugar cards to rice cards recently were also eligible to get the gifts.
The Minister distributed sanction orders to 324 women SHGs functioning in Panangudi, Aanaikuppam, Srivanchiyam and Vazhkkai hamlets, enabling them to receive a total of ₹78.45 lakh as direct loans from financial institutions.
