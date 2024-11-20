ADVERTISEMENT

Biometric attendance for varsity staff mooted

Published - November 20, 2024 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Teachers and administrative staff in State universities have been instructed to mark attendance using biometric methods.

In a circular issued on Tuesday the additional chief secretary, higher education department, said the teaching and non-teaching staff were in the habit of coming late and leaving early “without proper permission of the competent authority”.

Not only did such activities bring bad reputation to the universities and authorities  but also might lead to student unrests, strikes and result in “bitter relationship between students and the staff” the circular stated. The university staff will have to mark attendance while entering and exiting the institution daily on the biometric equipment. The department circular has instructed tall universities to move to electronic systems to send files.

