Biological relatives of an adopted person cannot seek legal heirship certificate after his death, rules Madras High Court

The biological relatives of a person who had got adopted, as per the Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act of 1956, cannot be considered as his legal heirs in order to stake a claim over the properties that he had inherited from the adoptive family, the Madras High Court has ruled.

Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan agreed with advocate Naveen Kumar Murthi that all ties with the biological family would get severed on the day when a person gets adopted by another family and therefore, his/her biological relatives could not seek legal heirship certificate after his/her death.

The orders were passed while allowing a writ petition filed by V. Sakthivel, of Modakurichi, in Erode district. The petitioner had stated that his paternal grandfather Sengota Gounder had two sons S. Ramasamy and S. Varanavasi and one daughter named S. Lakshmi.

The petitioner was born in Varanavasi. However, his paternal uncle Ramasamy and the latter’s wife did not have any issues and therefore the couple adopted a child named Kottravel Sethupathi in 1999. A few years later, the couple died leaving behind their adopted son.

On September 6, 2020, Sethupathi also died without leaving behind any class I legal heir. Therefore, the writ petitioner, his brother and their two nieces born to Lakshmi became his class II legal heirs and accordingly a legal heirship certificate was issued to four of them by the Modakurichi Tahsildar on November 19, 2020.

However, on an appeal preferred by the biological siblings of Sethupathi, the Revenue Divisional Officer set aside the legal heriship certificate on December 31, 2020 and directed the Tahsildar to pass fresh orders after due inquiry. Hence, the litigant had approached the High Court with the present petition in 2021.

Justice Ilanthiraiyan allowed the petition and quashed the RDO’s order after referring to Section 12 of the 1956 Act which states that all ties of an adopted child with the biological family should be deemed to have been severed and replaced by those created by the adoption in the adoptive family.

