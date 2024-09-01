Biography of Rotarian and entrepreneur Ramakrishna Raja released

A biography of late Rotarian and entrepreneur Ramakrishna Raja was released on Sunday. The book titled Ramakrishna Raja - A complete Gentleman, authored by R.V. Rajan, was released by N. Murali, president, The Music Academy. The first copy of the book was received by L. Lakshman, chairman emeritus, Rane Holdings Limited.

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was organised by TAG Group and Ramu Endowments. Speaking on the occasion, R.T. Chari, co-founder of TAG Corporation, recalled that he met Ramakrishna Raja 50 years ago, when the latter visited a small factory with three members of the Rotary Club of Madras. Mr. Chari added that he refused the request to join the Rotary initially. But due to Ramakrishna Raja’s persuasive power, he joined in 1975. He said Raja had given him a lot of guidance and advice.

Mr. Rajan said the book had five sections — Ram Early Years, Ram A Quintessential Family man, Ram A Cherished Friend, Ram Music Academy and more, and Ram in Rotary A Supreme Mentor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Murali recalled that Ramakrishna Raja was very prominent in the Rotary movement and was hugely respected. He was also not all Rotary. Though the Rotary Club of Madras South was identified as the Ramakrishna Raja club, he has helped many people in many ways, both seen and unseen. He was also a successful entrepreneur, he added. Mr. Murali said he had fond memories of Ramakrishna Raja’s tenure at the Music Academy.

Raja joined as trustee of the Music Academy in 1989 and became a Treasurer in 2005. Till the time of his passing in 2020, he was a Treasurer. “I couldn’t have asked for a person with greater integrity, credibility, and probity. He carried out his duties with utmost diligence, distinction, and commitment,” Mr. Murali added.

Mr. Lakshman said the book captured Ramakrishna Raja’s complete personality in its entirety. He was a passionate member of Rotary club and follower of Carnatic music, he said. Nagoji Natarajan, former rotary district governor, freelance writer Prema Vijay Srinivasan, Ramakrishna Raja’s son Ranganath Raja also spoke. Veteran journalist S.R. Madhu delivered the welcome address and proposed a vote of thanks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.