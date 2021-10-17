Biographies of Mahatma Gandhi, Acharya Vinoba Bhave to be released

CHENNAI

17 October 2021 01:35 IST

Gandhi Peace Foundation (GPF), Chennai, will celebrate the valedictory of the birth centenary of Gandhiya Mamani T.D. Tirumalai, its former secretary, in partnership with The Hindu.

Biographies of Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave, penned by Tirumalai, would be released once again at the event to be held on October 26 at Rosary Higher Secondary School, Santhome, Chennai.

L.V. Navaneeth, C.E.O., THG Publishing Pvt Ltd. will preside over the programme.

R. Sivakumar, auditor and long-time friend of Tirumalai, will release the first copy.

The book would have questions on the lives of these great personalities meant for an open-book exam scheme. Around 400 students are expected to participate in the event and take the exam.

This 284-paged book will be available on that day at ₹100 a copy against the actual price of ₹250. Students can read the book, complete the answer paper and e-mail it to GPF and receive a certificate too.

Interested sponsors and schools may contact GPF Secretary, Dr. S. Kulandaisamy by email: info@gandhipeace.foundation