Bio-repellent being tried to drive away wild boars in Usilampatti, Peraiyur

09 July 2020 18:42 IST

The experiment yielded results, says Revenue Divisional Officer

For the past 10 years, farmers of Usilampatti and Peraiyur taluks have been facing trouble in protecting their crops from the attack of wild boars.

Hence, along with the help of the district administration, they are trying out a bio-repellent on a trial basis to prevent the entry of wild boars and bears into farmlands.

Usilampatti Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) K. V. Rajkumar said that a week ago, the farmers had sprayed the bio-repellent on half an acre of farmland at Vellamalaipatti of Usilampatti block. “It was observed that there was no sign of animal intrusion in the farmland where the bio-repellent was sprayed. However, there was wild animal intrusion in the adjacent fields,” he said.

Based on this result, the bio-repellent diluted with water was sprayed on five acres of farmland in the village on Thursday using a drone. “We have expanded our trials to see its efficiency. The formulation is such that the smell of it is said to drive away the wild boars,” he added.

Madurai district Wet and Dry Land Farmers’ Association had petitioned the RDO seeking solution regarding this issue which is prevalent in 13 villages of Usilampatti block and 19 villages of Peraiyur block.

Mr. Rajkumar said based on the request of farmers, the district administration had contacted the Chief Executive Officer of Agri Business Consortium of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore. “He suggested trying out this bio-repellant. This formulation has also been approved by the forest departments in parts of Kerala and by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Ariyalur. We will now have to see how this bio- repellent works out at the villages of Usilampatti,” he added.

“The villages of these blocks are present near Western Ghats and wild boars enter the farmlands during the night and destroy the crops. This has demotivated many farmers to continue with agriculture. It has deeply impacted small and marginal farmers,” said P. Manikandan, president of the farmers’ association.

The issue had also changed the crop pattern in these villages, said the RDO. “Until a decade back many farmers had cultivated tapioca, which fetches a good profit. But, since the crop gets easily attacked by the wild animals, many have shifted to cultivate jasmine and green vegetables,” he said.

Fencing was also not an affordable option for many farmers, said O. Soundarapandian, a volunteer.